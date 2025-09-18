WATCH: André House calls for community support as we begin to transition seasons

For more than 40 years, André House has been serving Phoenix residents experiencing homelessness, providing meals, showers, clothing, and other essentials.

Earlier this summer, the nonprofit put out a call for volunteers — and the community answered, stepping in to help with meal service and other critical needs.

As we prepare for temperatures to cool, the need for support continues. Winter clothing, hygiene products, and financial donations are essential to sustain their services.

You can also help by attending André House’s first annual fundraiser, The Spirit of André House, on October 9. For more information or to RSVP, click here.

ABC15’s Justin Hobbs was at André House today listening to the volunteers and staff on what the experience this summer and what they need heading into the cooler season. Watch the full story in the player above.