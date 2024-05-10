WATCH: ABC15 gets inside look at how officials are preparing for potential election threats

PHOENIX — The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office held an event Thursday that gave ABC15 an inside look at how election officials are preparing for the upcoming election.

Our team participated in exercises that showed the impacts of artificial intelligence, misinformation, attacks against voter confidence, and other disruptions that could impact the upcoming election.

Officials are preparing for and working on responses to any potential cyber, physical, and logistical threats.

Maricopa County is currently hiring thousands of people ahead of the 2024 Primary Election this summer.

Security measures are a necessary expense, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer previously said, as Arizona and its largest county have become hotbeds of election misinformation that drives harassment toward election workers.