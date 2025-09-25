WATCH: A Valley mom is turning the tide on tragedy

MESA, AZ — When drowning became the leading cause of accidental death for children with autism, it sparked a mission in one Valley mom that changed everything.

Emily Keenan, a former college swimmer, opened a branch of Aqua Pros Swim School in Mesa a year and a half ago, offering specialized swim lessons for children and adults with autism and other special needs.

ABC15 sat down with Keenan to learn more about the passion behind her mission, and spoke with a local family about how difficult it can be to find programs tailored to their child’s unique needs.

Interested in signing up for a class? Click here for more information.

Watch in the player above as we take you inside one of these lessons that are making waves in the community.