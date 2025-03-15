Watch Now
WATCH: A first look inside Phoenix's first women's sports bar

Title 9 Sports Grill is one of just a handful of sports bars in the country focused on women's athletics
When one door closes, another one opens. That’s the case in the Melrose District of Phoenix, where a local restaurant is closing, and the Valley’s first women’s sports bar will open in its place.
PHOENIX — ABC15 is getting a first look inside Phoeinx's first women's sports bar ahead of its opening day on Saturday.

In December, ABC15 spoke to Audrey Corely, the woman behind Title 9 Sports Grill.

“This project is special because to see all the little girls who are excited about it, everybody, just the community, the energy about behind women's sports and the time right now, it's way overdue,” Corley said.

Now, Corely is gearing up to open Title 9's doors in the Melrose district on Saturday. An official grand opening celebration is taking place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

