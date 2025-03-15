WATCH: A first look inside Phoenix's first women's sports bar

PHOENIX — ABC15 is getting a first look inside Phoeinx's first women's sports bar ahead of its opening day on Saturday.

In December, ABC15 spoke to Audrey Corely, the woman behind Title 9 Sports Grill.

“This project is special because to see all the little girls who are excited about it, everybody, just the community, the energy about behind women's sports and the time right now, it's way overdue,” Corley said.

Now, Corely is gearing up to open Title 9's doors in the Melrose district on Saturday. An official grand opening celebration is taking place Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

