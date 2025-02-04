VIDEO: Passing truck driver helps extinguish car fire along I-10 in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A passing truck driver helped stop a car fire along Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., a passenger car burst into flames along the shoulder near 7th Avenue.

Before first responders could arrive, a water truck driver passing the scene stepped in to help, releasing water from the tank to help keep the flames at bay.

Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the Good Samaritan's act on video:

Passing water truck helps stop car fire along I-10

The truck driver even backed up to get better access to the burning vehicle, nearly extinguishing the blaze.

While the fire wasn't completely out after help from the water truck driver, fire crews had a much smaller job to do when they arrived at the scene.

ABC15 has reached out to officials for more information on this incident and whether anyone was injured.