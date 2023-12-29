Victim's mother speaks nearly one year since I-10 fiery crash kills five

It's been nearly a year since the fiery crash on I-10 that took the lives of five people. Now, the trial for the person accused of causing the crash is approaching.

"Out of all this, he was a really good person. He loved people and he's going to make.... he's going to change lives," said Sarah Standifird, the mother of one of the victims.

Sarah Standifird said this past year has been the most difficult of her life. Her sonAndrew was one of the five people killed in the fiery crash on January 12. Now, the family is preparing for another difficult year as they watch how the trial will play out in court.

"My only concern is, you know, I don't know if they're going to give him a plea deal. But, he should be serving... he should be serving a long time in prison," said Standifird.

It's believed the driver of a semi-truck, Danny Tiner, crashed into two cars and pushed them into another semi. The impact caused them to burst into flames, troopers arrested Tiner for manslaughter five months later, after the investigation revealed he was speeding and using TikTok on his phone at the time of the crash.

"There's consequences of everything you do. You cannot tell me this was the only time he's done it. This is the only time he got caught," said Standifird.

Traffic on the freeway was backed up that day because of two other crashes right before.

Sarah believes fighting for safety changes on I-10 and getting results in her battle to stop distracted driving, will bring her some closure.

"I think that's what it is, is we're not getting... we're not getting answers to any of the questions. For one, I still want to know what's on that TikTok," said Standifird.

The family tells ABC15, Andrew left behind a fiance and three young children. He was also very close to his mother, helping her build her consulting firm and working as a host for a local radio station.

"I want his legacy to be known as someone that spread his life and spread his joy through his music. In the place of giving, without giving. You don't have to give a dollar; all you have to give is just one word and that could change someone's life... and that's what he did," said Standifird.