Mother of man killed in fiery 6-vehicle crash on I-10 talks crash investigation

Arizona’s Department of Public Safety accuses a man of speeding and using TikTok on his phone before causing a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed five people along Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard in January.

ABC15 first told you about an arrest on Thursday. But, now the mother of one of the victims in the freeway pile-up is talking about the arrest.

The charred debris all over I-10 near Chandler Boulevard is gone, but the devastating memories remain for Sarah Standifird.

"I'm here. That is really how I am doing. There are really no words,” said Standifird.

She is taking things day by day. At times, Standifird says it is hard since losing her son Andrew.

"I miss him every day. I miss the phone calls. So, I am trying to be there for my grandchildren,” said Standifird.

Andrew Standifird and four others died in the fiery crash. On Thursday, months later, DPS arrested a 36-year-old man that investigators linked to the crash. Danny G. Tiner, a tractor-trailer driver, is facing manslaughter charges.

“Well, I just found out this morning. I literally just found out. I didn't even know,” said Standifird.

Investigators say Tiner was on TikTok on his phone when he slammed into the back of a truck Andrew was riding in before four more vehicles were hit in a chain reaction.

DPS says Tiner was also speeding 13 miles over the posted speed limit in a construction zone.

Hours after learning of Tiner's arrest, Standifird tells ABC15 her emotion has shifted from shock to anger.

"It's like I am re-living it again. It's like he just passed away yesterday,” said Standifird. "I am starting to get angry about the whys, what is my mission after this, and what do I do?"

She questions whether the charge of manslaughter goes far enough.

"I think he does deserve a little more than manslaughter because it is the irresponsibility that his actions were taking,” said Standifird.

Andrew leaves behind three children. His family is remembering him for his love for them and his community.