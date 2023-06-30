Arrest made months after fiery crash killed 5 on I-10 near Chandler Blvd

The Department of Public Safety announced an arrest has been made in connection to a six-vehicle crash in January that killed five people.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage of the crash.

The crash happened near Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard on January 12. Officials originally said the crash may have been due to distracted driving.

On Thursday, DPS officials announced that a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the crash after an investigation revealed he was actively using TikTok at the time of the crash.

The man, who was driving a tractor-trailer, told officials he received a message on his work tablet, acknowledged the message and when he looked up, saw that traffic was stopped but could not stop in time to avoid a crash.

His cell phone was turned over to law enforcement to conduct a forensic examination. It was then discovered he was using TikTok at the time of the crash.

Officials say the man was also driving 68 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour work zone.

The man has been booked on charges including five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.