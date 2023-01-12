Watch Now
DPS: At least 1 dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard

Just north of scene of earlier crash involving multiple trucks
At least three vehicles appear to be involved in a fiery crash on the I-10 near Chandler Blvd. It follows an earlier crash that is causing traffic headaches on that stretch of interstate.
I-10 Chandler fire
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 09:09:30-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks, are engulfed in flames along I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.

Aerial video from the scene shows a large fire involving the vehicles with fire crews working to put out the flames.

The scene is just north of an earlier crash involving multiple semi-trucks, which happened along I-10 near Wild Horse Pass.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say at least one person has died in this crash.

Drivers should avoid eastbound I-10 in the area of Chandler/Ahwatukee due to these collisions which are blocking traffic in the area.

All vehicles on the freeway are being diverted onto Chandler Boulevard.

There is no word yet on what caused this crash.

