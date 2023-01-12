DPS: At least 1 dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard

CHANDLER, AZ — Multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks, are engulfed in flames along I-10 near Chandler Boulevard.

Aerial video from the scene shows a large fire involving the vehicles with fire crews working to put out the flames.

The scene is just north of an earlier crash involving multiple semi-trucks, which happened along I-10 near Wild Horse Pass.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say at least one person has died in this crash.

Drivers should avoid eastbound I-10 in the area of Chandler/Ahwatukee due to these collisions which are blocking traffic in the area.

All vehicles on the freeway are being diverted onto Chandler Boulevard.

Check current traffic conditions here.

There is no word yet on what caused this crash.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.