Serious crash shuts down portion of I-10 in Chandler near Queen Creek Road

Eastbound lanes are blocked due to the crash
Minor injuries have been reported after a crash blocking I-10 in Chandler early Thursday morning.
I-10 EB Queen Creek
I-10 Queen Creek crash
Posted at 4:22 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 07:25:42-05

CHANDLER, AZ — A multi-semi-truck crash has shut down a portion of eastbound I-10 near Queen Creek Road in Chandler Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m.

Arizona Department of Transportation video shows multiple semi-trucks involved in the collision.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say there was a vehicle fire in the area shortly before the crash, and residual traffic back-up was slowly clearing from that incident. However, a few semi-trucks were still stopped in the area when another semi-truck crashed into them, causing the multi-truck collision.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Officials say the area is expected to be closed throughout the morning commute and traffic is being forced to exit at Wild Horse Pass.

