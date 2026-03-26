Veterans hiring event taking place at Wesley Bolin Plaza Thursday

PHOENIX — Veterans and community members looking for new career opportunities can connect with state government agencies at the AZHiresVets event today at Wesley Bolin Plaza at the State Capitol.

Organizers say a number of state government agencies will be there looking for qualified candidates, so bring your resume and be ready for interviews!

Veterans, military members, and military spouses are the focus from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., then from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the event is open to the general public.

For more information and to register in advance to get a head start, click here.