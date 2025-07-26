Vehicle fire blocks ramp from Loop 101 to Interstate 17 Saturday morning

PHOENIX — A vehicle fire shut down a major freeway connection in Phoenix Saturday morning, according to officials.

The fire was reported around 10:55 a.m. on eastbound Loop 101 at milepost 23. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident is blocking the ramp to southbound I-17.

No injuries have been reported, and DPS is overseeing the investigation.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is currently no estimated time for the ramp to reopen. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

