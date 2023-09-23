Valley visitors enjoying cooler weather after Phoenix's hottest summer on record

PHOENIX — After the hottest summer on record in Phoenix, locals and visitors alike are enjoying more fall-like conditions in the Valley.

Hikers at Camelback Mountain and tourists in Old Town Scottsdale are taking in the 90-degree weather and sunshine, but still being smart when it comes to hydrating.

Caroline Fernandez and her friends are visiting the Valley from Florida. They heard about the brutally hot summer and took precautions during their weekend stay in Scottsdale.

"We did the [Camelback] hike in the morning so then it wouldn't be as hot so we timed it perfectly," one of Fernandez's friends said.

Phoenix experienced 55 days with highs at or above 110º, 22 days with highs at or above 115º, three days with highs of 119º, and 35 days with lows in the 90s.

The National Weather Service issued Excessive Heat Warnings 42 times this year, closing the trails at Camelback and Piestewa Peak during the hottest time of the day.

RELATED: Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board votes to expand trail closures on excessive heat days

With cooler temperatures on the way, places across the Valley will continue to be swarmed by locals and visitors alike.

"Growing up in Miami, we don't get the mountains and this old town feel. It's a new place to explore," Fernandez said.