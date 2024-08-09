Valley residents in Vienna impacted by Taylor Swift concert cancellations

Sky-high concert ticket prices in the US prompted Megan Ealy of Chandler, Arizona to travel overseas to see one of their favorite artists, Taylor Swift.

Ealy and her sister woke up to the news of the canceled show this week while they were traveling. The duo got into Vienna on Thursday.

The three-night shows were canceled due to a terror plot targeting the Taylor Swift Eras concert.

“They made the right decision to protect everybody, especially since this was a real threat," Ealy said. “Taylor’s environment is so safe for women and for children, and it feels like a family in the community. And when that family is threatened, it really feels personal. So not getting to experience this, especially when you get to experience it with your sister, who you introduced Taylor Swift to when she was even younger than you, it just, it's hard.”

Floor seats and four nights in Vienna with no concert cost Ealy and her sister over $4,000. On top of that, her airline lost her luggage.

Thankfully her concert tickets were refunded. But her memories with her sister have now changed.