Valley organization asking for help after major fundraising item stolen weeks before their event

PHOENIX — The Greater Phoenix Scooter Club is looking for help after one of their main fundraising items was stolen before their main event in a few weeks.

The club's executive director, Jason Kelly, reached out to ABC15 after the scooter they purchased for the fundraiser was stolen from a locked garage in downtown Phoenix.

Kelly says with a small budget and no paid staff, the theft is a huge financial blow to their organization as they look to help local foster youth.

With their work last year, the club helped to donate over 5,000 essential items for foster youth across the Valley.

