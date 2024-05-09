Valley nonprofit 'Team 24' on a mission to empower youth

PHOENIX — Ruben Gammage was once a rising football star. Then, the Louisiana native lost everything during Hurricane Katrina.

"It was crazy man. Just sitting in that room. I was on the second story, and it was almost like a movie man. Like you sit in there and you just hear the wind and stuff, and you look out the window and the wind is just ripping bricks off the window and then you just, I'm on the second story level when you just see cars just floating by," Gammage recalled.

After he was evacuated from New Orleans, Gammage eventually made it to Phoenix where he ended up living on the streets.

"I was working three jobs, you know, just to have clothes and water and stuff like that," said Gammage.

Despite his many trials and tribulations in life, he says he's always known there was something bigger in store for him.

"I remember I just kept praying, like, just get me out of this. Forgive me for everything I've done. I promise. I'm gonna be on my best behavior and when He finally got to the point where He gave me that other chance, I was like, Aint nothing gonna stop me from changing," said Gammage.

Football, the sport he loved, is what got him back on his feet while also allowing him to pay it forward by helping kids.

"I went to the Salvation Army on 16th Street and Baseline and then I started a football program there. And when I was there and started coaching and stuff, I started seeing a lot of kids in myself. Like, man this kid is really talented but he's going down a wrong path," said Gammage.

That's when Team 24 started. It's a nonprofit organization of community leaders with the belief that young kids should have a platform where they can thrive.



When asked if he felt pushback while trying to make that connection to help kids get on the right path, Gammage replied, "The pushback I get is, when they come to me it's 'Yes coach. Yes sir. No sir,' All of these things and they stay with me for the day. But when they leave me and they go into this other area, which is home. This other environment, now those same practices that I'm teaching are not in that environment."

Because of his background, Gammage has been able to tap into their determination to be better, helping countless number of kids since the organization first launched in 2013.

"One of my great kids comes from a great family. You know, he just signed to the University of Texas and I'm just super proud of him. I got kids at U of A. I got kids at Mississippi State. I got kids at two-year, three-year colleges. So, you know, to know that I created a platform for them. It just speaks volumes," Gammage added.

But no matter how many he has helped, there's always those who got away.

When asked if it's hard to forget the ones he's lost, Gammage said, "It messes with me tough. You know. Sometimes where like, I feel like a failure. I felt like a letdown in a sense. Because I'm like, I felt at times like I was one of the only ones that can really get through to them."

To help even more of our community, Team 24 has expanded its efforts to serve both kids and families. The nonprofit has clothing drives. They started offering photoshoots so people could have headshots for school or employment. The group even hosts financial literacy classes.

We asked Gammage if he thinks his promise has been fulfilled. He replied, "I don't know man. I feel like I'm going towards that route. I feel like I can just still offer so much to kids around me. And just, I don't know man. I just try not to get emotional about it man, but I just feel like it's just, we don't have enough people that is focusing on our youth," Gammage answered.

To learn more about Team 24 visit their website. Gammage says anyone who is interested in helping can volunteer and see what they're all about. They also accept financial donations.

The organization is holding a Draft Night fundraiser on October 12, 2024. Tickets are available on their website.