Valley nonprofit celebrates biggest laptop giveaway event yet

MESA, AZ — It's a different kind of show-and-tell for 9-year-old Lexi Newtown, a fourth-grade student at Roosevelt Elementary School in Mesa, part of the Mesa Public Schools District.

Lexi recently showed off the keys to her new laptop - they are not just computer keys; they are keys to help unlock a future she never knew was waiting for her.

"This is my first time having a computer," Lexi explains. "I think it's going to be pretty fun!"

And Lexi isn't the only one!

Last week, ABC15 was at Roosevelt Elementary, following up with the nonprofit Laptops4Learning.

"Our mission is to close the digital technology divide for those students who are still struggling to be successful without a laptop," explains Brenda Powell, executive director for Laptops4Learning. "A laptop is no longer a luxury -- it is a necessity for kids in this technology-driven world...having a laptop at home impacts what we call 'the homework gap,' and this eliminates that."

"I do think it is life-changing for them," explains Roosevelt principal Christine Gutierrez. "They can use that laptop to understand he world around them."

Even for 5-year-olds, like Jupiter.

"I never had a computer before and I just got one," explains Jupiter, with a smile on her face.

"When you provide a laptop for a student, you're helping the whole family," explains Powell.

Laptops4Learning would like to give special thanks to the Mayo Family Foundation and Del Webb for helping to make the laptop event possible.

Laptops4Learning provides newly refurbished Dell laptops to students in need across Arizona. If you'd like more information, if you want to volunteer, or make a donation, click here.