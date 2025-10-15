Join SARRC for 5th annual YES! Day Walk for Autism

TEMPE, AZ — The Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center invites you to join them at Tempe Beach Park on Sunday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. for their fifth annual Yes! Day Walk for Autism.

For nearly 30 years, SARRC has been an advocate for people living with autism and their families. Since 1997, SARRC has spearheaded vital research, provided training, and has helped build a more welcoming, loving, and inclusive environment across the state.

YES! Day features dozens of resources and care providers in our community. There will also be a one mile family friendly walk to kick things off, live entertainment, delicious food, a pumpkin patch provided by Sprouts, a carnival, a kids zone, and so much more!

The event is also a fundraiser with the goal of getting $450,000 this year - money that would stay right here in our community.

To learn more, sign up, or donate, click here.