Valley mom in need of cochlear implants hits health insurance hurdle

LAVEEN, AZ — A Valley mother trying to get back what most of us take for granted, the gift of hearing, is facing a health insurance hurdle after her doctors found a real way forward.

The 35-year-old mother of two young boys says she was holding back tears as she watched her son play the piano at a church recital.

“I used to play piano, I used to sing in my high school choir and I can’t enjoy any of that,” said Laura Flores.

Three years ago, Laura was diagnosed with Riboflavin Transporter Deficiency, or RTD, a rare genetic condition that progressively affects her mobility, speech, vision and hearing.

Laura says she cannot understand speech at all. So instead, she uses an app on her phone that transcribes what is being said.

“For her, sound comes in.. all sound comes in. It doesn’t get differentiated. So when you’re talking, it just probably sounds like a bunch of noise to her,” said Steven Flores, her husband.

But all is not lost. Laura's doctors at the Barrow Neurological Institute say cochlear implants can restore her hearing, offering her a real way forward to reconnect with the loved ones around her.

“He has a lot of hope that this will really work for me,” said Laura.

Cochlear implants, however, are classified as a benefit exclusion under the family’s health insurance plan, similar to cosmetic surgery, weight-loss drugs and acupuncture.

Without any coverage, Flores is looking at a $50,000 price tag, out-of-pocket.

“It makes me really angry, frustrated. This is something that could give me my life back, give me back my independence. And to have it just ripped out of my hands.. all hope taken away,” said Laura.

“It’s like saying someone doesn’t need glasses, it’s like saying someone doesn’t need contacts or a cane or a wheelchair,” said Steven.

ProPublica reports insurers’ denial rates are still mostly kept secret from the public. ABC15 reached out to BlueCross BlueShield Arizona, Laura's insurance provider, but we have not heard back yet.

The family has filed appeals to reverse the exclusion, but they say it all feels hopeless. They are now turning to the community for help, and have already raised money on a crowdfunding platform.

“Just want to feel like a person. I don’t want to feel like I exist. I want to be more present,” said Laura.