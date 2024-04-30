Valley man advocates for others dealing with esophageal cancer in honor of his partner

PHOENIX — Standing alongside people who are in the fight for their lives, Robert Spinner is an unrelenting advocate for people who are struggling with esophageal cancer.

In 2022, Robert lost his partner of 21 years, Dave Bigott, to the disease.

Since then, Robert has been busy with a new mission, and since April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, we thought it would be the perfect time to check back in.

Every day, at his fingertips, Robert is sharpening his secret weapon in this fight: The Esophageal Cancer Awareness Facebook page where he's not only active as a member, but he's also helping people navigate a new diagnosis, connect with caregivers, and get a prescription of hope.

"We're advocating helping each other out by sharing the story of what everyone has gone through," explains Robert. "Folks who have lost loved ones, we all kind of help each other through the grieving process and we share with the folks who are going through the disease so that they can understand everyone has gone through."

During our conversation, we noticed that for him, being able to walk the same path with other people has been healing in its own way.

"By helping others, it's helping me get through the grief. It's very rewarding knowing that an inspirational message can help others who are going through the disease. And just by continuing the awareness and Dave's legacy."

And by sharing Dave's legacy, he's also sharing hope and lifting others up at a time they could really use it.

For more information on symptoms, treatments, and other facts, click here.