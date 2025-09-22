Valley HVAC companies rally to help struggling veteran during summer heat

PHOENIX — Valley maintenance and air conditioning companies are upgrading the home of a 74-year-old Phoenix-area veteran after his family went without cooling for eight days in the summer heat.

Parker & Sons partnered with Lennox and ACE Hardware to install a new AC unit in Reginald Garnett's home, in which he is raising three grandchildren.

Garnett has been raising his late wife’s three grandchildren in the same home for the past eight years. Living on a fixed income, he still works full-time at ACE Hardware to make ends meet.

Garnett said his nearly 30-year-old air conditioner has broken down three times this year, most recently leaving his family without cooling for eight days in triple-digit heat.

On top of the AC struggles, he said he has been trying to repaint the inside of his home but could only afford mismatched paint cans.

The constant breakdowns, financial stress and unfinished projects weighed heavily on the family, Garnett said, and when Parker & Sons learned his story, they knew they had to help.