Valley eviction filings lower in November but marches towards record

The worst year for eviction filings in Maricopa County belongs to 2005 when 83,687 individual filings were recorded. This year, however, is already set to surpass it.

Data from the Maricopa County Justice Courts show 6,519 evictions were filed in November. It’s the second lowest filing number so far this year as November is typically the month when evictions begin a seasonal decline that will continue until March. However, historically filings were still high for November — ranking fifth since 2000.

There are 79,858 eviction filings so far since January, which is not only a record year-to-date number but 3,000 more than 2005. The remaining years for historically high filings include 2023, 2006, and 2007.

A little under 30% of eviction filings occur in five of the Valley’s 26 justice courts and are all located in the inner suburbs of Phoenix.

The Top Five Justice Courts for Eviction Filings in November:

Kyrene (Tempe, Ahwatukee): 415 filings Manistee (NW Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria): 405 filings Moon Valley (N Phoenix): 390 filings Maryvale (W Phoenix): 338 filings Arcadia-Biltmore (E Phoenix): 323 filings

The Top Five Apartment Complexes for Eviction Filings in November: