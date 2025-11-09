Valley dad leaves corporate job to give free haircuts to homeless community

PHOENIX — A Valley father left his six-figure corporate job to help some of the community's most marginalized residents by giving haircuts.

Richard Agers, 33, traded his management position and steady paycheck to become a traveling barber who provides free haircuts to people experiencing homelessness across the Valley.

"It was a good job for my last corporate job," Agers said as he smiled about his previous career.

The monotony of the 9-to-5 lifestyle didn't bring him fulfillment. Instead, he found purpose in the simple act of cutting hair and listening to people's stories.

"At the end of it, (my barber) gets a thank you every time, a hug, a see you next week that's meaningful," Agers said.

The career change came at a pivotal moment. Just as Agers was considering leaving corporate life, his grandfather Jimmy Leonard — a Vietnam veteran — passed away. To honor his grandfather's memory, Agers decided to serve others, particularly veterans and those in need.

Armed with a suitcase full of scissors and clippers, Agers takes to Valley streets offering free haircuts to anyone experiencing homelessness.

"You want a free haircut? A free haircut? A free haircut!" he calls out to potential clients.

The experience goes beyond just trimming hair. Agers provides a gentle touch and a listening ear to people who often feel invisible in society.

"I'm going out and changing people's lives in an hour. Hearing their story, how appreciative they are to me. I started posting on TikTok because it's so viral. You won't believe the community support," Agers said.

Much of what's in his traveling barber case comes from donations. Other community groups have contributed shoes and care packages to complement his haircuts.

Agers hopes to eventually expand his mission nationwide, bringing his mobile barbering services to homeless communities across the country.

The impact of his work became clear after one particular haircut. A man living in a park told Agers how his fresh cut changed his outlook.

"Now I bet I can get a job, you just changed me today, I feel so motivated, you don't understand what you did. That's what I want," the man said.

For Agers, these moments of transformation make leaving his corporate career worthwhile. He's found that sometimes a cosmetologist who listens can serve as a life coach, providing hope and dignity through something as simple as a haircut.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.