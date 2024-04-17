Valley animal organization seeks to eliminate barriers for people seeking treatment

We’ve heard your concerns about what happens to the pets of the unhoused community when they seek indoor shelter or drug treatment and now are following up on the reporting.

Colby Love Can is a non-profit that for no cost will take care of the pets of those seeking treatment to ensure there are no barriers to anyone looking to help themselves.

“Call me. We will help you,” Colby Love told ABC15. “We will come get your animal, we will meet you where you’re at, no questions, no judgment and when you’re ready you can have your animal right back.”

As the organization grows, Love is looking for volunteers, foster families and donations.

“We’re doing all kinds of stuff to get the money, so the people getting help, don’t have to worry about it,” Love said. “There’s plenty of help out there for the people. There are more treatment centers than there are even people but there’s not any place for these animals to go. So I decided to be the change, be the light and do something different.”

