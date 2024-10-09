Two recent AZ Lottery players in the Valley are now millionaires

PHOENIX — Two Arizona Lottery players in the Valley are now millionaires after drawings on Monday!

A winning ticket for "The Pick" was sold at a Circle K near 40th Street and Greenway Road in north Phoenix. The winning ticket is worth $1.6 million.

The Pick numbers for Monday's drawing were 3, 11, 21, 25, 40, and 41.

The other "Triple Twist" jackpot-winning ticket worth $1.04 million was sold at a QuikTrip near Loop 202 and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert.

Monday's "Triple Twist" numbers were 10, 13, 14, 16, 22, and 33.

Arizona Lottery players have roughly six months after their drawing date to claim their prize. For more information on how to claim a lottery prize, click here.

You can also check all of the currently unclaimed large Arizona Lottery prizes.