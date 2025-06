GLENDALE, AZ — Two people were injured early Saturday morning after the driver of an SUV crashed into a dialysis center in Glendale.

Police say two women were hit by the SUV and are now in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near 43rd and Peoria avenues.

Multiple emergency units responded to the scene.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, but it is under investigation.