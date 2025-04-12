Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two pedestrian struck by vehicle near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road

Phoenix Fire says a total of three adults were taken to a hospital
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix Fire
Posted

PHOENIX — Three people have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving pedestrians in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire officials say crews were called to the intersection at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday evening for reports of two people hit by a vehicle.

Three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The patients are identified as two women and a man. It's unclear which two were struck and which one was the driver.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.

No other details have been released.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for 2 to NYC!