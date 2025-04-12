Two pedestrian struck by vehicle near 7th Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Three people have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving pedestrians in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire officials say crews were called to the intersection at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road Friday evening for reports of two people hit by a vehicle.

Three people were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The patients are identified as two women and a man. It's unclear which two were struck and which one was the driver.

Phoenix police are investigating the crash.

No other details have been released.