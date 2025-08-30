Two hikers rescued on Phoenix trails Saturday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire technical rescue crews responded to two separate mountain rescues Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., crews were called to Echo Canyon Trail at Camelback Mountain for a hiker with a reported knee injury.

Rescuers reached the woman on the trail, but she later became dizzy and overheated and could not make it down on her own.

Fire crews used a big wheel stretcher to bring her safely down the mountain. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

South Mountain Rescue

At nearly the same time, crews were dispatched to South Mountain for a man suffering from heat-related injuries.

Firefighters provided cooling measures on the trail before also using a big wheel stretcher to help him down. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say all rescue crews made it off both mountains safely, and no other injuries were reported.