Two winning lottery tickets over $1 million remain unclaimed in the Valley!

PHOENIX — At least two seven-figure winning lottery tickets remain unclaimed across the Valley from this week's drawings!

A $1.19 million Triple Twist jackpot winner remains unclaimed for the Monday, December 30, 2024 drawing. That ticket was sold at the Quiktrip at 8045 North 51st Avenue in Glendale.

The Triple Twist winning numbers for December 30 were 5, 11, 13, 26, 32 and 37.

There is also a $1 million Powerball winner for the Wednesday, January 1, 2025 drawing. That ticket was sold at the Safeway at 520 West Osborn Road in Phoenix.

The winning numbers for January 1's Powerball drawing are: 6, 12, 28, 35, and 66, with a Powerball of 26.

Both prizes remain unclaimed as of Thursday morning, according to an Arizona Lottery representative.

To see other big prize winners that remain unclaimed from Arizona Lottery drawings, click here.