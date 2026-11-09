Turquoise Alert: Search on for 4-year-old boy last seen with unknown female in Mesa

A Turquoise Alert has been issued in Maricopa County for a 4-year-old Native American boy last seen in Mesa with an unknown female.

The Mesa Police Department said Ezekiel Siutza was last seen at around 3 p.m. Sunday leaving the area of Extension Road and 8th Avenue.

According to police, he was spotted with an unknown white female with red hair.

The boy is 3 feet tall and weighs 54 pounds, and he has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and camouflage-colored Crocs.

Anyone who has Ezekiel is urged to call 911.