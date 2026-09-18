Three arrested in armed robbery and shooting of young man in South Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said three teens have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old over the weekend.

Investigators said 18-year-old Joshua Jones, 19-year-old Terell Barnes and a 17-year-old boy face murder and armed robbery charges following the death of 20-year-old Damarion Goins.

Police said they responded to a shots-fired call late Saturday night and spoke with two women who said they were robbed alongside Goins, who was not at the scene when police arrived.

Officers found a car and multiple shell casings nearby. Two hours later, early Sunday morning, police said they found Goins shot to death in a backyard near South 19th Street.

Goins family described him as an outgoing young man who wanted to be an entrepreneur.

"He was the youngest, but you would think he was the oldest, not by looks, but he was just real outspoken,” father Rob Goins said.

Family and friends are gathering in Mesa to remember him Friday night.