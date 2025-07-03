The busiest day for animal shelters: How to keep your pets safe during July 4th fireworks

PHOENIX — No one wants to wake up on July 5 missing their best friend.

The day after the Fourth of July is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters as they take in pets that ran away during fireworks celebrations.

Experts say there are practical steps pet owners can take to keep their animals safe at home.

"It is the busiest day of shelters in the year, on July 5, and that's when you see all the animals that have gotten loose, that have gotten out of an area because they've been so scared because of the fireworks are out on the streets, and people are finding them," said Bryana Peters, behaviorist at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.

While it might sound fun, Peters advises against bringing dogs to fireworks shows or leaving them outside at all during the festivities.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"Sometimes even the best trained dogs, even the dogs that are socialized and amazing with everything, they get scared by fireworks. They're really loud. They can actually feel the vibration in the ground when it happens, and they can smell the different sense of a firework too. And it's really alarming for dogs. It can be really, really fear inducing," Peters said.

The Arizona Humane Society warns that the hours animals spend alone can be dangerous for them.

"Strays can either come in as healthy, or they can become hit by a car. They can get into a fight with another stray. We've had strays come in with cactus in their mouth. So just we don't want that to happen at all to any of the pets. So please keep them safe. Don't leave them unattended in the backyard," said Tracey Miiller from the Arizona Humane Society.

Experts recommend several precautions before celebrations begin: verify your pet's microchip information, ensure their collar fits snugly, try calming pheromone plug-ins for anxious pets, create a soothing space with toys, and join lost pet groups online like "Straydar for Arizona" on Facebook.

Spaghetti, the dog featured in the above video, is up for adoption. He is perfect for an active household without other pets. If interested, contact the shelter for details at 602-445-7387 (PETS).

For more tips on what to do if you find a lost pet, click here.