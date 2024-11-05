Teen sentenced to intensive probation and deferred detention after Gilbert barn fire

EAST VALLEY, AZ — An East Valley teen who set fire to a barn with people inside faced sentencing Monday. The incident happened in July, the owner of the barn told ABC15 that a group of teen boys threw fireworks which started the blaze.

Two teens were arrested in the case and charged in juvenile court. On Monday there were lots of emotions from both sides, as a Judge sentenced the 16-year-old to one year of intensive probation and deferred detention.

"Yeah, it was very traumatizing," said Lexi Jones.

The teens inside that barn on July 3 spoke in court, describing a group of boys showing up in ski masks and bandanas. The victims said those boys threw fireworks when their group was hanging out and having a movie night. In court, one teen said the situation changed in just seconds and the full barn was engulfed in around two minutes.

The teens described fearing for their lives that night, saying "It was a deadly experience."

Two teens were ultimately arrested, but the owner of the barn told ABC15 that only one teen had changed their plea. Jeni Jones spoke to ABC15 in the days after she lost her barn. Jones said also destroyed, family heirlooms and irreplaceable items that were also inside.

The courtroom on Monday was full on both sides. Some supporters for the victim and defendant had to watch virtually from outside the courtroom.

The family of the 16-year-old, who admitted to multiple citations back in September, called his decision "careless". But loved ones insisted the teen didn't want to hurt anyone.

On Monday a Judge sentenced the 16-year-old, who we are not naming, to one year of intensive probation. She told the courtroom this is the maximum under the law. The teen also received 120 days of deferred detention and weeks of deferred electronic monitoring.

The teen's grandpa, who we are only identifying by his first name, spoke with ABC15 as he walked out of court.

"He knew better," said John. "He knew he shouldn’t have done it."

John told ABC15 that his grandson understood the seriousness of his actions and was taking accountability.

The Judge also ordered the teen to complete community service with burn or fire victim causes. Something requested by one of the victim's parents Jon Lewis.

"I want to live in the real world, there is no justice," said Lewis.

When asked about the sentence the teen defendant's grandpa said they were fine with taking accountability. The 16-year-old's family emphasized in court that they wanted him to be able to make changes at home.

"I hope for reform of anyone at that age because incarceration or doing workbooks, that's not going to change a thing," said Lewis "It's seeing what that could have done and hearing those stories firsthand."

A video from a different incident in November was sent to ABC15 by LeeAnn Slade, who lives not far from the Jones family. She said in November of last year her yard was also hit by what appears to be an explosive. Gilbert police confirmed the case number she gave us is still active. We were told investigators are reviewing, "more than 1.6 million pieces of digital evidence associated with the suspects in these cases." Officials said they are investigating if the two are tied or related to any others.

Police also confirmed to ABC15 that there was an internal affairs investigation related to the November case that resulted in "corrective action". We requested more information, but Gilbert Police would not answer our questions. Instead, they told ABC15 to submit a public records request.

After court, parents Jones still left concerned.

"I reached out to the office at Gilbert Police Department to request a meeting with the Chief, still haven't heard back from anyone," said Jones.

Jon told ABC15 he is demanding action and change from town leadership.

"The [Town] of Gilbert brands itself as the safest Town in America," said Lewis. "It's nothing like that until the Town Manager is removed and until the Chief of Police is put on probation or removed. There is no change that's going to happen; because these kids, from the Gilbert Goons to these kids, are going to continue doing this until leaders stand up and no longer make it allowable."

ABC15 reached out to Gilbert's entire council and the Town Manager, our team is still waiting for a response.

Gilbert Police did send ABC15 the following statement.

"The department is constantly seeking to improve our ability to engage with and keep our community safe. In August 2024 GPD launched its newly-created Youth Community Engagement Officer and numerous additional initiatives including enhanced back-to-school and fall break patrols and proactive curfew enforcement. Gilbert PD remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety of our community and our youth."

