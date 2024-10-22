Gilbert family left waiting for accountability in July barn fire case

GILBERT, AZ — A barn fire caught on camera still haunts the Jones family in Gilbert. It's a story ABC15 has been tracking closely since the incident happened in July.

Now one of the two teens charged in the case will head to sentencing. But the homeowner is still left shaken and concerned there won't be any real accountability for her family.

"It was really big," said Jeni Jones. "It went down to where that fence is."

Now fencing and bare concrete serve as a constant reminder to Jones of what happened on the evening of July 3. She said a group of teens threw fireworks in her barn, where her daughter and friends were hanging out.

"The entire barn lit up when that firework was thrown," said Jones.

But she told ABC15 it was really the second firework that sent the barn up in flames.

Jones told ABC15 months later she still tries not to think about how much worse the fire could have been.

"But then I do, and I think how there's really no accountability for that," said Jones.

Thankfully no one was injured, but the building and irreplaceable items were left destroyed.

"I think their intention was to do some damage," said Jones. "I don't think they necessarily meant to do the extent that they did."

Two teens were ultimately arrested in the case, ABC15 is not naming them since all of this is playing out in juvenile court. But court records show one 16-year-old accused in the case changed his plea back in September, admitting to multiple citations.

A week ago Jones was in court for that teen's disposition hearing, which is basically sentencing in juvenile court.

"They scheduled 30 minutes, and there's like ten victims," said Jones. "So I don't know how 30 minutes was ever going to be enough time."

The hearing ultimately continued, meaning Jones' family will be back in court next month. The next date was set for Nov. 1, but Jones is hoping it can be moved to accommodate some of the victims' homecoming activities.

"It's a hard to fight for justice when you feel like the justice system is so broken," said Jones.

She said based on recommendations and court paperwork, she's concerned the teen may ultimately get probation and feels the seriousness of the situation isn't understood.

"We definitely have a problem in Gilbert, Arizona," said Jones. "Entitlement, kids running around [and] their parents aren't holding them accountable."

During a town council meeting in August, Gilbert police addressed community concerns regarding teens and the Morrison Ranch neighborhood.

"I think there's more issues that he could address," said Jones.

This is why she's reached out to Chief Michael Soelberg and is hoping to schedule a meeting.

"To not feel safe in your own home that's really, you know, not a great feeling," said Jones.

As they work to rebuild, this Gilbert family's sense of security is left shaken.

ABC15 is reaching out to the Gilbert Police Department with follow-up questions on the case and community concerns. Our team is also reaching out to the juvenile's attorney to see if his defense team has a comment.

