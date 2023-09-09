Teachers raising concerns after gun found on Maryvale HS campus Thursday

PHOENIX — ABC15 has been pushing the Phoenix Union High School District for answers and information after a gun was found on campus at Maryvale High School Thursday.

Students and teachers described chaotic moments, with scared students running as they called their parents trying to figure out what was happening.

“A swarm of panicked students ran into my classroom yelling words no educator wants to hear, 'Shooter on campus,'" described teacher Amanda Taylor at the PXU Governing Board meeting Thursday night.

Phoenix Police told ABC15 there was a chase, but ultimately a student was found with a gun on campus.

"There was an off-duty officer on campus, and they did engage the student when they fled from the front office," said PXU Communications and Marketing Director Richard Franco.

Police confirmed Friday that the student who allegedly brought the gun was ultimately arrested, adding officers did not find any evidence that shots were fired at the school.

Friday was calmer on campus as the school posted that the students would have a virtual learning day.

The social media post also said those experiencing trauma, or people with questions or concerns could come to the school Friday afternoon.

Community members and employees took their thoughts straight to that Governing Board meeting Thursday night.

"What's it gonna take for you to make your campuses safe again?" asked one community member.

Some teachers stepped up, raising major concerns about communication.

"The lockdown call never came," said Taylor. "Why did that lockdown call never come, because my principal, my administrator forgot the code to enter for an all-call event such as a lockdown."

The districts told ABC15 there was a lockdown for around 15 to 20 minutes.

After pushing for more information, the district also told ABC15 that the school switched to a new all-call system and the code was not entered properly.

"Campus leadership and safety teams transitioned to secondary communication protocols when the all-call was unsuccessful," said Franco in a statement.

The district said as far as they know protocol was followed.

"Out of considerations for the safety of our students, staff, and visitors, we do not release lockdown protocols to the public," said Franco in the statement. "The protocols in place are private and protected information. To the best of our knowledge, all protocols were followed. In all lockdown incidents, we review what takes place, and work to improve our systems for future emergencies."

After the public comment at Thursday's meeting, the board also asked for more information and a timeline of Thursday's incident.