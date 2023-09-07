Police detain student with gun at Maryvale High School

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a student was found with a gun at Maryvale High School on Thursday.
Police say staff was informed that a student was believed to have a firearm on campus. Officers say they were led on a short foot chase with the student in question before detainment.
Air15 is live over Maryvalley High School where there remains a large police presence:
Officers were able to confirm that a handgun was with the student on campus.
Police and school administrators are investigating the incident.
Phoenix officials say reports of a shooting at the school came in around the same time, which were determined to be false. Additional officers were called to secure the campus as a precaution.
One student not related to the incident was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but the reason is not known.
Earlier this week, an 18-year-old was found with a handgun at another Valley school.