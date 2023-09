PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a student is in custody after having a gun on school grounds.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Linda Abril Educational Academy for a threat call involving an 18-year-old student.

When officers arrived they located a student who was in possession of a handgun, according to Phoenix PD.

The student was taken into custody. Charges haven't yet been announced.

No other details have been released.