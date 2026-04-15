SURVEY: 70% of farmers can't afford all the required fertilizer this year

A new survey from the Farm Bureau finds seven in 10 American farmers say they cannot afford all the fertilizer they need to plant this season.

The shortage is a direct consequence of a resource crunch driven by the Iran conflict, with most agricultural resources seeing double-digit price increases.

The financial pain is not hitting every region equally, largely depending on how many farmers locked in their fertilizer prices before the crisis began.

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