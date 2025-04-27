Sunday run in Tempe raises money to help prevent future child drownings in Arizona

TEMPE, AZ — ABC15 has tracked drowning deaths and near drownings steadily increasing since 2019.

Every statistic is a story, and on Sunday morning runners in Kwanis Park were remembering Braxton Ackerman, who drowned in 2022 just after his 4th birthday.

“Braxton was obsessed with Captain America, Spiderman, and the Hulk," his mom Ashley Ackerman said. "He got the name “Super B-Dog” at his daycare. So the event is called the Super B-Dog Memorial Run.”

It's the third year of the run, which is an annual event for Ackerman's non-profit 'Swim 4 Braxton', which she started after his death.

“My goal with this is that everyone hears us, and understands this is 100% preventable," Ackerman said to the group of runners who came to support her and her family. "All of us together can make sure people in this state and around the country know that.”

The runner's registration fees go towards helping Valley kids and their families pay for swim lessons. Ackerman has partnered with Goldfish Swim in Ahwatukee in getting 15 kids fully paid for swim lessons and 25 more awarded scholarships.

Golfish Swim instructor Amry Soriano says kids as young as 6 months old can get swim lessons, and by mentioning Swim 4 Braxton at their location you can get two lessons free.

“You might think it’s too young, but it is so important to teach them how to float on their back," Soriano said. "They can learn those skills super young so it comes naturally when they’re older.”

You can find more information on Ackerman's non-profit website here.