DATA: Drownings and near-drownings involving children in the Valley in 2024, prevention tips

PHOENIX — ABC15 has been keeping track of drowning and near-drowning incidents involving children and teenagers in the Valley for years.

As of mid-May, ABC15 has reported on nearly two dozen near-drownings involving children in 2024. These young victims were either taken to a hospital as a precaution after the incident or were left in extremely critical condition afterward.

There have also been seven deadly incidents, including one incident involving a backyard pool that claimed the lives of two twin girls. These incidents have taken place in backyard pools and bathtubs.

Take a look at ABC15's interactive map of media-reported drowning and near-drowning incidents involving juveniles in 2024:

Take a look at the data from previous years, according to the stories ABC15 has tracked since 2019:



2023: 46 near-drowning incidents, 12 drowning incidents

2022: 47 near-drowning incidents, 13 drowning incidents

2021: 32 near-drowning incidents, 17 drowning incidents

2020: 26 near-drowning incidents, 7 drowning incidents

2019: 16 near-drowning incidents, 4 drowning incidents

On top of having a properly installed gate, there are additional measures you can use to provide even more barriers to keep your children safe:

KATCHAKID NET

A fence isn't the only possible physical barrier between your child and the pool. Katchakid pool nets have been around for 40 years. The fabric is stretched over the pool and anchored to fasteners. The Katchakid website likens it to a tennis racket covering your pool. The net is custom-cut so it fits the shape of your pool.

TRADITIONAL SWIM LESSONS

If you are concerned your child is too young to take traditional swim lessons, Jamie Cartledge, owner of Aqua-Tots in Peoria, said you'll be surprised at just how quickly a child can learn. Plus, an accredited swim school will teach more than just strokes.

"Part of the teaching is just the safety aspects of the water. Never get into the pool without an adult, rolling over on your back to get your breath, or how to get out of a pool," Cartledge said. "You can imagine for a one-year-old, when there's a ledge, it's hard to get out of the pool. But there are different techniques they can use to get out." Aqua-Tots will accept students as young as 4 months old.

POOL ALARMS

Pool alarms are placed in the water and detect motion. So if something falls in, it will sound. We found one model for less than $25 on Amazon.

GATE ALARMS

Gate alarms can also be purchased for around $25. They detect a gate or door opening then activate an alarm. Many use a magnetic break-triggering mechanism and won't shut off until it is disarmed with a three-digit passcode. It would also double as a layer of home security.

INFANT SURVIVAL CLASSES

Google ISR self-rescue and you'll see videos of babies as young as six months keeping their heads above the water. Infant survival classes are one-on-one with a baby and an instructor.

According to ISR Self-Rescue Infant Swimming Resource:

What your child will learn depends on his or her age and developmental readiness, but in all cases, at minimum, your child will learn to roll onto his or her back to float, rest, and breathe, and to maintain this position until help arrives.

The CDC also offers these tips to prevent drowning deaths.