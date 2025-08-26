AquaRidge Waterpark making a splash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Families don’t have to travel far for resort-style water fun — AquaRidge Waterpark in north Phoenix delivers thrills, relaxation and everything in between.

The resort’s 140,000-square-foot waterpark features three two-story slides built for every level of adventure.

The Drop delivers a high-speed plunge, the Gully Washer propels riders up a wall in a two-person raft before splashing down, and the Little Eddy offers a gentler ride perfect for kids or those wanting a slower pace.

AquaRidge also boasts an upgraded lazy river, giving visitors more room to float and relax.

Beyond the river and slides, guests have access to five swimming pools, shaded cabanas, and private day suites for groups or parties.

While the waterpark is a highlight of the resort, visitors don’t have to book an overnight stay to enjoy the amenities. Through ResortPass, day guests can purchase access to the slides, pools, and other features of AquaRidge.

With its mix of thrill rides and relaxing escapes, it’s a great destination for both families and locals searching for a desert retreat.

Day passes start around $50. Click here for more information.

