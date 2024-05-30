Student at Western Maricopa Education Center in Surprise is a first-excelling

SURPRISE, AZ — "You should never be afraid to be yourself or feel ashamed of who you are; instead, you should embrace it wholeheartedly,” said Lauryn Matzke.

Matzke is a first-excelling first-year student at Western Maricopa Education Center in Surprise. She is a top performer in the Medical Assisting program at West-MEC.

The high school program focused on preparing students with clinical and administrative knowledge to jumpstart their careers in the medical field. Throughout this program, students receive hands-on training and learn how to properly administer injections, draw blood and record EKGs.

These skills typically require two hands, but with her condition, Matzke, lives with cerebral palsy and Type 1 diabetes, she had no choice but to complete her tasks with one fully functional arm.

She is determined not to let her challenges define her. And is not letting anything get in her way of achieving her dream of becoming a certified nurse.

To help Matzke achieve her goals, a group of students have created many devices to ensure Matzke can participate fully in class. One creation is a 3D-printed device that attaches to a desk holding Matzke's glove so she can don it correctly, ensuring she has the proper protective equipment whenever needed.

This device placed second at the Medical Innovations HOSA state competition. Still, the student team consisting of Lola Raulston, Anneli Garcia, and Jessica Schreiner stated the device was initially only designed and intended to help a friend.

After Matzke completes West-MEC’s Medical Assisting program, she plans to attend Glendale Community College to pursue a nursing career, while interning at Phoenix Children's hospital.