St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center approved to reopen after AZDHS order to cease operations

PHOENIX — St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center has been approved to reopen after being ordered to cease operations earlier this year.

A statement from College Health Enterprises, the company serving as the interim manager and operator of the hospital, confirmed the facility's reopening. A reopening date has not been specified.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage of the closure of St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center.

The company states that city and fire officials helped ensure the hospital was safe to reopen and that the Arizona Department of Health Services has given its "unwavering support and technical assistance during the re-opening process."

The hospital was ordered to cease operations by AZDHS in August for issues including non-functioning cooling systems and health and safety issues in the kitchen.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

After the order, Seward Health, the previous parent company of St. Luke's, announced that employees were furloughed and hundreds were laid off.

Several Steward Health facilities across the Valley were acquired by HonorHealth in September, excluding St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix.

When asked about the exclusion, HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte told ABC15, "We were never asked to assume the management responsibilities for that facility. It was understood that they had a more national strategy for what to do with behavioral health facilities throughout the steward national footprint."

It is unknown how long College Health Enterprises is set to manage and operate St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center.

ABC15 is working to learn more about the changes made to the facility that allowed it to be reopened.

A full statement from the interim manager and operator can be read below:

"College Health Enterprises, the Interim Manager/Operator of St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center, is pleased to announce that St. Luke’s has been approved to reopen and has resumed providing healthcare services to the Phoenix Community. Through dedicated efforts and substantial investments, we have ensured the safety and security of the building for patients. We are honored to acknowledge the exceptional work of the newly established St. Luke’s team of local professionals, who have consistently delivered high-quality behavioral healthcare services in Arizona. The hospital’s longstanding commitment to the community will continue, and our team remains steadfast in providing exceptional care to every patient.

We extend our sincere gratitude to the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) team for their unwavering support and technical assistance during the re-opening process. Additionally, we appreciate the invaluable assistance provided by city and fire officials, who went above and beyond to ensure the hospital’s safe reopening. The AZDHS team, and the city officials, maintained oversight, consistently upholding high expectations to ensure the community’s access to this vital healthcare service while prioritizing the safety and well-being of all individuals.

Founded in 1973, College Health Enterprises is a prominent independent, privately-owned hospital and healthcare services company specializing in behavioral healthcare in Southern California. We oversee a growing network of thriving hospitals and healthcare facilities that are integral to the well-being and economic development of the communities we serve. Our comprehensive portfolio includes acute medical/surgical hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, partial hospitalization programs, and various nursing facilities. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to provide behavioral healthcare services to the Phoenix community."