St. Luke's Behavioral Health to lay off more than 250 employees after suspension

PHOENIX — St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix is laying off hundreds of workers.

Dallas-based Steward Health Care System notified the state in early October of plans to lay off 259 people at its Phoenix behavioral health hospital.

Steward on Oct. 1 filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, with the state of Arizona announcing the layoff plans.

Steward on Oct. 1 filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, with the state of Arizona announcing the layoff plans.

Arizona companies with 100 or more employees are typically required to file WARN letters with the state ahead of mass layoffs or plant closings.

In August, the Arizona Department of Health Services ordered the behavioral health hospital at 18th and Van Buren streets to cease operations because of a broken air conditioning system in the facility at a time when summer temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.

Later that month, Steward Health Care System announced that most employees would be furloughed because of the shut down.

