Employees furloughed at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center

PHOENIX — On Monday, most employees at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix were furloughed.

Multiple employees reached out to ABC15, saying they were informed via a group phone call staff meeting that they "could use their PTO to keep receiving paychecks, and/or apply to other Steward Health facilities."

Earlier this month, St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center was ordered by the Arizona Department of Health Services to cease operations.

Steward Health, the parent company of St. Luke's in Phoenix, shared the following statement on Monday:

“The temporary closure of St Luke’s Behavioral Health Center by the state as a result of equipment malfunctions and hospital license suspension has led to the unfortunate but necessary decision to furlough most St Luke’s employees effective today, August 26, 2024. As with employees furloughed during Covid, while they will not be paid, employees can use paid leave/PTO. In addition, all employees will receive their full healthcare coverage through at least September 30, 2024.

This is a difficult situation, but we believe it can be resolved quickly, and our employees can return to doing their important work serving patients at St Luke’s which Steward Health Care is actively working to transition to new ownership. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”