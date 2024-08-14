AZDHS orders St. Luke's Behavioral Hospital to cease operations

PHOENIX — St. Luke's Behavioral Hospital has been ordered by the Arizona Department of Health Services to cease operations as of Tuesday.

One of the reasons AZDHS ordered the suspension was due to non-functioning air conditioning in the facility.

The facility had reported the issue to AZDHS officials the morning of August 9, and when an officer with the department arrived at the facility, located near Interstate 10 and Van Buren Street at 10 a.m., the lobby of the facility was 99° Fahrenheit. The high in Phoenix that day was recorded to be 109°.

The facility had told AZDHS that chillers were being used to help cool the hospital, but the officer was told that one of the chillers was non-operational and the other two had stopped working the day before at 5 p.m., according to department documents.

On August 9, rising temperatures in the hospital forced 32 patients to be transferred to other facilities. Some of the patients at the facility included children as young as 5 years old.

According to AZDHS, part of the hospital's corrective action plan required all patients to be evacuated and to report to the department that temperatures were within normal range before accepting any new or returning patients.

On Monday, the hospital confirmed to an AZDHS officer that it was providing care to walk-in patients. The lobby was reportedly recorded to be 87.6° and the intake area was recorded to be 90.5°. According to AZDHS documents, temperatures are required to be 70°-75° in patient care areas.

According to AZDHS, maintenance logs for the past year included issues with the air conditioning systems, elevators and kitchen equipment with no documentation of repairs being made.

Other issues leading to the suspension order included health and safety issues in the kitchen, staffing deficiencies, and a lack of documentation that a fire inspection had been conducted within the last year.

Safety concerns in the kitchen included non-functioning equipment, dirty floors and surfaces and "multiple food items, which were designated to be provided to patients, were found to be outdated by at least two months," according to documents.

As a result of the issues found, AZDHS suspended the behavioral hospital's license, forcing it to cease operations. The facility is set to appear in court on August 29.

The hospital sent the following statement to ABC15:

“St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center and its dedicated staff provide high quality and critically important psychiatric services for a high-needs, vulnerable and marginalized population. The vast majority of our patients are part of the public payer system and have very few options for care. We are alarmed at the state of Arizona’s arbitrary decision to force St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center to suspend operations and halt patient care.

Patient care and safety is always at the forefront of everything that we do. We have been actively addressing the issues cited in the enforcement action and are making substantial progress to resolve them as soon as possible. However, in the midst of statewide shortages for critical behavioral health services, it is unconscionable for the state to halt patient care without a plan in place to serve these individuals with the ongoing care that they require. They are effectively closing this hospital and causing disruption of critical services to a vulnerable population with few options for care."

The full document filed by AZDHS can be read in the viewer below. Having issues? Click here.