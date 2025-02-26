Spring training fuels West Valley economy, drawing big spending on and off the field

PEORIA, AZ — Spring training is in full swing across the Valley, and while the scores don’t count, the economic impact certainly does.

No longer just the informal ramp-up to the season, the six-week event is now a major money maker for the cities and states that host the teams.

"There’s a lot more focus on the fan experience now. It used to feel mom-and-pop—now it’s big business," said Blake Englert, Peoria’s Venue and Recreation Director, as he was readying to begin his 19th spring training.

According to a 2023 Arizona State University study, the Cactus League is expected to generate $418 million for Arizona’s economy, drawing thousands of baseball fans from across the nation.

"We asked where they wanted to be for their mid-winter break, and this is where they wanted to be," said Kelly Jones from Seattle, who brought her two kids to Peoria Sports Complex to see the Mariners for a second time.

That out-of-state spending adds up fast for families like the Joneses.

According to that same study, the average spring training travel group spends $1,860 over four nights, with much of that money flowing into local businesses.

Englert says as the event grows, so does the surrounding area, the facilities, and opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite players.

In fact, Peoria businesses like Moon Saloon see some of their biggest profits during this time, even outpacing football season quantitatively.

"Football season, over those four months, is the busiest. But when you talk about the impact of a 30-day period, it's 20% up of what we normally would be. In some cases, 25% up," said owner Brian Butler.

Beyond baseball, Peoria's stadium generates revenue and is busy year-round with youth tournaments and events, keeping the economic momentum going long after the MLB packs up.

And the changes aren’t stopping at the "P83" entertainment district that surrounds Peoria Sports Complex—three new restaurants opened near the stadium this season and the city is already considering stadium upgrades for next year.

But for families like the Joneses, spring training is more than just an economic driver—it's a tradition.

“He remembers this every year,” Jones said about her son.

Their money stays in Peoria—but the memories last long after they head home.