Southern White Rhino put down at Phoenix Zoo after battle with neurological condition

PHOENIX — Howard, a Southern White Rhinoceros at the Phoenix Zoo, has been put down after battling a neurological condition.

Phoenix Zoo officials made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The zoo had been treating the neurological condition, but it eventually became unresponsive to the treatment.

Howard was born at a conservation center in Florida in 1997 before coming to the zoo in 2020.

"Howard was an easy-going rhino who always enjoyed interacting with his keepers. He was always happy to spend time near his keepers for as long as he could convince anyone to stand still and scratch him. He will be greatly missed by everyone on the Hoofstock team," the Hoofstock team at the zoo said about Howard.

The zoo only has one Southern White Rhino left, a female named LouLou.