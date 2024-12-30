Some experiencing delays during holiday travel at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Thousands across the United States are heading back home from the holidays on Sunday.

Over at Phoenix Sky Harbor, many faced significant delays, even as others had smooth sailing.

“We had another big delay, so it put us back two to three hours, but we’re here now trying to make the best of it. It’s just kind of weird that delays are becoming so commonplace all of a sudden because these flights are expensive,” said Rolando Quesada, who was flying to Dallas.

Over the weekend, the airport saw more than a hundred flights delayed. At least two were canceled.

Quesada and his family were delayed 12 hours coming from Dallas to Phoenix, getting here around 2 a.m. that day.

“It was horrible. Yeah, it was one of the worst experiences because when you get here, you’re tired and the baby is crying and you’re ready to go to sleep. We didn’t even get a chance to get our rental, so it was pretty bad,” he said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

However, travelers had a smoother experience on Sunday, with many surprised at how calm it seemed at the airport.

“Thus far, pretty mild. But I shouldn’t say that too loud because if you look, it’s starting to get busy. I don’t know what that means, but so far, it’s been good,” said Jim Hyde, a Phoenix resident.

Just a few days ago, severe storms impacted dozens of flights in the Southern US. The West Coast also saw intense rainstorms.

AAA projects almost 120 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home from December 21st through New Year’s Day.

“It’s a wise thing just to get here at least an hour early, but given the holidays, I figured I better get here real early. So I’m here two and a half hours early right now,” said Hyde.

When it comes to the holidays, it might all be worth it.

“Man, when you’re with family, that’s all that matters. We got our boy and we’re happy just to be together in one big, happy family,” said Quesada.