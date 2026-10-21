Shooting forces closure of Alma School Road overpass near US-60

Authorities are investigating a shooting near Alma School Road and US-60 that forced the closure of the overpass.

Both the eastbound and westbound onramps to US-60 remain closed in the area. US-60 remains open. There are no outstanding suspects, according to the Mesa Police Department. It's unknown whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear.

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This is a developing story. ABC15 will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.